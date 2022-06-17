Cybersecurity expert rips apart conservative's claims that Jan. 6 was no big deal: 'All coups that fail look ridiculous'
Capitol rioters (Photo by Joseph Prezioso for AFP)

On Friday, taking to twitter, cybersecurity expert Matt Tait (who goes by the name Pwn All The Things on Twitter) tore into conservative analyst Noah Rothman for dismissing the efforts by former President Donald Trump's inner circle to overturn the 2020 election as "more like a harebrained scheme that evolved in response to obstacles than a premeditated plot to overturn the election."

"All coups that fail look ridiculous in hindsight," wrote Tait. "Every one of them."

The key point, argued Tait, is to think about what would have happened if the plan had succeeded. "What would happen in the country, as the public are told their leader is the person they voted out? And how would those riots be suppressed?" he wrote.

"And the second question is whether they were serious about pursuing that goal," continued Tait. "The answer is 'lots of violence' and 'duh, yes'. It was a violent coup. It failed, but it's easy to fall into the trap that it's failure means it was something less than it was."

The public January 6 hearings in the House have revealed several new incriminating details about the plans of Trump's team to try to overthrow the results of the election.

Among those revelations are that Trump's "coup memo" lawyer, John Eastman, knew what he was proposing was illegal and simply trusted the Supreme Court would never take up the question — something legal experts have suggested exposes him to deep criminal jeopardy.

