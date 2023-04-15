GOP Rep. Dan Crenshaw spent almost $20K of campaign funds on 'promotional' eye patches

Buried deep in Rep. Dan Crenshaw's new Federal Election Commission filing is an expenditure for close to $20,000 on eye patches with a notation they were designated as "promotional items."

The Texas Republican, who started serving in Congress in 2019, lost his right eye in 2012 while serving in Afghanistan as a Navy SEAL and required surgery to save his left eye. During his service, he was awarded two Bronze Stars, the Purple Heart, and the Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal before retiring as a lieutenant commander in 2016.

An analysis of Crenshaw's schedule B itemized list shows 519 total disbursements, which includes one for $19,297.06 going to Sweet Eye Patches based in Phoenix, Ariz., among other regular expenses for travel, advertising and other standard campaign fare.

A notation on the list attributes the expense as "PROMOTIONAL ITEM EYE PATCHES".

On the Republican's campaign website shop, there is a link to purchase an "official Crenshaw Eye Patch" for $35, with the copy reading, "This is your chance to wear the same eyepatch as Dan Crenshaw. This is your exclusive opportunity to add it to your memorabilia or wear the same thing as a sitting U.S. Congressman! Reserve yours today! Made from a custom high-performance fluoroelastomer, this Sweet Eye Patch band is durable and strong, yet enjoyably soft. The smooth material is skin-safe and feels comfortable."

Sweey Eye Patches also has a testimonial praising Crenshaw, with the owner identifying himself as "Charlie" writing, "Here is some history for those who like to read: November of 2019: I'm making patches as I do. Plugging away at it. Happy to be doing something that really makes a difference in people lives. Real simple. One day, Congressmen Dan Crenshaw sends me a text asking if he should let folks in on where he gets his patches. Not being one to follow politics I really had no idea what kind of momentum he had at the time and where his popularity would put me. Well, the video he posted had a million views in 5 days! It took my site viral. I sold more patches in 2 months than I had in 5 years total!"

Charlie also notes that eye patches are only available through Crenshaw and included a link back.