It began on Sunday when digital shots were fired between Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) and Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX).
Greene over the weekend got banned from Twitter after she posted more false information about the COVID-19 pandemic, including false claims that unvaccinated Americans aren't being allowed into hospitals.
Greene also got into a feud with Crenshaw over what the federal government's response to the pandemic should be.
The two battled about what should be done, with Crenshaw demanding help from the federal government to help states with testing sites. Greene went after Crenshaw saying that he's not really a conservative and he's hurting the Republican Party's brand.
READ MORE: Pelosi has 'run circles' around Kevin McCarthy and his attempts to fight House Select Committee: CNN's Bakari Sellers
Crenshaw hit back on his Instagram account saying, "Hey Marjorie, if suggesting we should follow Trump policy instead of Biden mandates makes you mad, then you might be a Democrat -- or just an idiot."
The right-wing world of Greene followers pounced on Crenshaw and accused him of being a "Republican in Name Only," among other insults.
See some of the tweets below:
This is why you don\u2019t support @RepDanCrenshaw - he\u2019s a fakehttps://twitter.com/mrnukemcocaine/status/1477839673712123905\u00a0\u2026— StopWokeCulture (@StopWokeCulture) 1641181335
.@RepDanCrenshaw maybe the reason .@RepMTG didn't come out In support of that bill yet is because it's weak with defects... you know, like it's author. don't be that one weak man that comes after the strongest Republican woman you've ever known just to make urself feel good.— Monique Worthy (@Monique Worthy) 1641249705
She's your and the @GOP's idiot, who votes almost in tandem with you- own it @repDanCrenshaw.https://twitter.com/PoliticsInsider/status/1478130196997980160\u00a0\u2026— Geo Steve (@Geo Steve) 1641249163
How\u2019s your New Years starting off @RepDanCrenshawpic.twitter.com/3OfJD2tZoy— Merissa Hansen \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\uddf8 (@Merissa Hansen \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\uddf8) 1641226860
Hey @RepDanCrenshaw why the hell do you want FEMA testing sites? Does this have something to do with the Arnolds donating to your campaign?pic.twitter.com/teHUkjmlQy— Merissa Hansen \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\uddf8 (@Merissa Hansen \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\uddf8) 1641167599
Maybe @DanCrenshawTX @RepDanCrenshaw is the person inside the Trojan horse. https://twitter.com/johncardillo/status/1478065887089512448\u00a0\u2026— Dutchman (@Dutchman) 1641248414
@RepDanCrenshaw\u2019s days are numbered here in Texas. He\u2019s completely exposed himself.— TheKeeper2015 (@TheKeeper2015) 1641234159
@RepDanCrenshaw your political future is done. RHINOpic.twitter.com/v1G9iYOUoz— tambocephus (@tambocephus) 1641158959
People in Texas who voted for Dan Crenshaw thought they were getting another Ted Cruz, turns out it was another Mitt Romney.— John D \u2022 (@John D \u2022) 1641228144