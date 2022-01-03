It began on Sunday when digital shots were fired between Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) and Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX).

Greene over the weekend got banned from Twitter after she posted more false information about the COVID-19 pandemic, including false claims that unvaccinated Americans aren't being allowed into hospitals.

Greene also got into a feud with Crenshaw over what the federal government's response to the pandemic should be.

The two battled about what should be done, with Crenshaw demanding help from the federal government to help states with testing sites. Greene went after Crenshaw saying that he's not really a conservative and he's hurting the Republican Party's brand.

Crenshaw hit back on his Instagram account saying, "Hey Marjorie, if suggesting we should follow Trump policy instead of Biden mandates makes you mad, then you might be a Democrat -- or just an idiot."

The right-wing world of Greene followers pounced on Crenshaw and accused him of being a "Republican in Name Only," among other insults.

