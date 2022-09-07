Louisiana Republican: I'm terrified of 'evil' Danny DeVito

On Tuesday, The Huffington Post reported that a Republican congressman from Louisiana is going out of his way to condemn "Little Demon," an upcoming animated sitcom on the FX Network starring Danny DeVito and Aubrey Plaza, as "evil" for portraying Satan — and that he had to do his utmost to prevent his child from being corrupted by it.

"U.S. Rep Mike Johnson objected to the sitcom aired by FX Networks. Its website says the series is about a woman and her 13-year-old daughter who are trying to live normal lives even though Satan is the girl’s father and wants custody of her soul," reported Janet McConnaughey. "A trailer for the show, which airs its fourth episode late Thursday, played during Sunday night’s TV broadcast of Louisiana State University’s football opener against Florida State."

“I couldn’t get to the remote fast enough to shield my 11-year-old from the preview, and I wonder how many other children were exposed to it — and how many millions more will tune in to the new series, owned and marketed by DISNEY,” wrote Johnson on Facebook.

"FX Networks and Hulu, where the show is streamed, are among entertainment assets that Disney bought from Fox in a stock deal worth about $52.4 billion in late 2017," said the report. "On the show, DeVito voices the role of Satan and his daughter, Lucy DeVito, plays Satan’s daughter, Chrissy the Antichrist. Aubrey Plaza plays the mother. New episodes are broadcast at 10 p.m. Thursdays on FX."

Johnson is the vice chair of the House Republican Conference. He was known for making a list of Republicans who wanted to sign onto an amicus brief for a controversial, failed lawsuit by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton asking the Supreme Court to throw out the 2020 election results.

A number of Republican lawmakers and candidates seriously believe in, and fear, the existence of Satan, and that certain aspects of pop culture are infused with his dark influence. Michigan Secretary of State candidate Kristina Karamo, for instance, has suggested that Cardi B, Billie Eilish, Beyoncé, and Ariana Grande are all placing children "under a Satanic delusion" with their music.

ALSO IN THE NEWS: Nuclear docs at Mar-a-Lago 'hugely important for prosecution of Espionage Act': expert