Trump-endorsed candidate loses for 3rd week in a row as  Brian Kemp stomps David Perdue: report

Donald Trump flopped in spectacular fashion as Gov. Brian Kemp was renominated by Georgia Republicans despite having not tried to overturn the 2020 presidential election.
NBC News and CNN project former Sen. David Perdue's comeback bid.
"A Donald Trump endorsed candidate has now lost a GOP gubernatorial primary for the third week in a row. Herbster lost in Nebarska on May 10, Janice McGeachin lost last Tuesday (Idaho) and David Perdue will lose tonight," journalist Ben Jacobs noted.
There was record turnout in the primary.
Trump repeatedly traveled to Georgia to campaign for Perdue. At a rally in March, he worried it would be branded a "humiliating experience" if Perdue were to lose.
At the same rally, Trump threatened a MAGA boycott of the general election if Kemp was the nominee.
Kemp will face Democrat Stacey Abrams.
