GOP's David Perdue embraces Trump's election lies in bid to unseat Georgia governor

Former U.S. Sen. David Perdue is going all-in with Donald Trump as he tries to to unseat Georgia's Republican Gov. Brian Kemp in a May 24 GOP primary, WCPO reports.

Kemp is pushing Trump's debunked conspiracy theories about a "rigged" 2020 election, and has embraced the group VoterGA, which has been questioning Georgia's election systems for years. Perdue also reportedly supports a vote on a white-majority neighborhood seceding from Atlanta, according to WCPO.

In a debate between the two candidates this Sunday, Perdue said: “The only reason I’m not in the United States Senate is because you caved in and gave the elections to Stacey (Abrams) and the liberal Democrats in 2020."

“Weak leaders blame everybody else for their own loss instead of themselves,” Kemp said.

"Weak leaders blame everybody else for their own loss instead of themselves," Kemp said.

