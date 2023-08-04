Judge left Trump fuming by failing to call him Mr. President: report

When former President Donald Trump was arraigned on federal charges in Washington, D.C. on Thursday, the magistrate judge referred to him as "Mr. Trump" — and he is enraged about it, according to The Daily Beast which cited reporting by CNN.

According to the Beast, Trump has gotten accustomed to being called "Mr. President," and expected Magistrate Judge Moxila Upadhyaya to address him the same way.

He was "in a sour and dejected mood" as he drove from the courthouse, sources told CNN, which reported that he was "pissed off."

Thursday's appearance on charges relating to efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election was the former president's third criminal arraignment.

He has also been charged with business record fraud by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, and was indicted in a separate federal case concerning the concealment of highly classified national defense information at Mar-a-Lago. The district attorney of Fulton County, Georgia, Fani Willis, is also weighing whether to seek an indictment against him for election interference in that state.

Previous reporting suggested that Trump wasn't well-organized at his arraignment and got tongue-tied when he gave his name and age, identifying himself as "Donald J Trump — John — Donald John Trump" and saying his age was "seven seven."

Immediately after the indictment, Trump took to his Truth Social account to proclaim, "CONSIDERING THE FACT THAT I HAD TO FLY TO A FILTHY, DIRTY, FALLING APART, & VERY UNSAFE WASHINGTON, D.C., TODAY, & THAT I WAS THEN ARRESTED BY MY POLITICAL OPPONENT, WHO IS LOSING BADLY TO ME IN THE POLLS, CROOKED JOE BIDEN, IT WAS A VERY GOOD DAY!"