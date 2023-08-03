WATCH: Man in giant inflatable Trump costume taunts former president outside DC courthouse

A critic of Donald Trump taunted the former president on Thursday by dressing up in a large, inflatable likeness of him and crying like a baby about the prospect of being sent to prison.

The anti-Trump protester arrived at the Prettyman federal courthouse in Washington D.C. and proceeded to start begging bystanders to help him escape a prison sentence for his alleged conspiracy to defraud the United States and illegally remain in power after losing the 2020 election to President Joe Biden.

"I don't wanna go to jail, I don't wanna go to jail!" the inflatable Trump screamed outside the courthouse. "No! No! No! Everybody save me!"

The former president, who was impeached twice during his lone term in office and has since been indicted on three separate occasions on dozens of felony charges, is scheduled to be arraigned at the Prettyman courthouse at 4 p.m. ET on Thursday.

In addition to the three indictments he already has to contend with, the former president also faces the prospect of being indicted for a fourth time by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis for his efforts to overturn his 2020 loss to Biden in Georgia.

Trump was also found liable by a jury earlier this year for sexually abusing and defaming journalist E. Jean Carroll.

Despite or because of all these legal problems, Trump remains by far the favorite for the 2024 Republican Party presidential nomination.

Watch the video below or at this link.

