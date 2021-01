WATCH: Police unleash tear gas and flash-bang grenades to clear Capitol of Trump insurrectionists

Police deployed tear gas and flash-bang grenades at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday after supporters of Donald Trump stormed the building in an effort to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Even former Trump chief of staff Reince Priebus described the insurrectionists as "domestic terrorists" -- but Trump praised them as "very special" in a video message released Wednesday.

There were calls for Trump to be immediately removed from office following the violent battle against democracy.

MSNBC broadcast video showing large amounts of smoke on the viewing platform outside the Capitol being built for the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden on January 20th.

There were also multiple loud booms as police also deployed flash-bang grenades.

