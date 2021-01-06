Reince Priebus blasts rioting Trump supporters as ‘domestic terrorists’: ‘Pure insanity and disgusting’

One of Donald Trump's former chiefs of staff -- who once led the Republican National Committee -- blasted the president's insurrectionist supporters who stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.

Following a lie-filled speech from Trump, who vowed he would never accept the election results, Trump supporters stormed the capitol.

Videos from the scene showed injured officers at the scene and a blood-soaked woman on a stretcher.

Trump asked his supporters to go home -- while praising them as very special -- as calls grew for Trump to be removed from office via impeachment or the 25th Amendment.

Former RNC Chair Reince Priebus blasted the supporters of his former boss.

"Many of these folks are nothing but domestic terrorists," Priebus noted.



"And many are criminals and trouble makers all acting in a manner opposite of patriotism. These violent people have no respect for democracy," he explained.



"Pure insanity and disgusting," he added.



