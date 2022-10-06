Conservative group files paperwork to defund Arkansas library after it showed LGBTQ pride display
A local library in the city of Jonesboro, Arkansas could soon be defunded after a local group called Craighead Citizens Taxed Enough filed paperwork for ballot initiative to slash its funds.

Arkansas Times reports that the group filed paperwork with the state Ethics Commission that would slash the library's tax revenue in half, which would likely force it to close down completely.

According to Arkansas Times, the group is going after the library's funding because of "a gay pride display in the Jonesboro library more than a year ago."

Right-wing activists in recent months have targeted local libraries for refusing to take out books that discuss LGBTQ-related issues or critical race theory.

In fact, the Jonesboro library is not the only one to face the threat of defunding, as earlier this year voters in Jamestown Township, Michigan overwhelmingly voted against a measure that would have raised revenue to continue funding the town library after local activists accused it of "grooming" children to have "sinful desires."

“It’s not a political issue, it’s a Biblical issue," Amanda Ensing, an organizer for the Jamestown Conservatives group.

