Conservative rabbi hammers Republicans for silence on Marjorie Taylor Greene's 'Jew hatred'
Conservative rabbi Shmuley Boteach, who in the past has criticized Democrats for not condemning Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) for espousing anti-Semitic tropes, now has some harsh words for Republicans and their silence on Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) and what he describes as her "Jew hatred."

Writing in the Jerusalem Post, Boteach argued that Greene's frequent anti-Semitic provocations deserved condemnation from Republicans, particularly when she spoke at a white nationalist conference organized by Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes.

"Earlier this year, Greene attended the America First Political Action Conference organized by a man the ADL called a 'prominent white supremacist pundit' and is a Holocaust denier who said Jews burning in gas chambers was like baking cookies," he writes. "After being criticized for speaking at the conference where Vladimir Putin and Adolf Hitler were praised, Greene doubled down and blamed the bad publicity she got on Democrats and 'Pharisees in the Republican Party.' McCarthy again was silent."

Boteach goes on to recall how Greene also once spouted an absurd claim about the Rothschild family supposedly funding a space laser that it was using to set wildfires in California as a classic anti-Semitic conspiracy theory.

"The Republican Party cannot say it condemns antisemitism and then accept a rabid antisemite in its midst," he concludes. "Republicans may think it is good politics to change the subject by talking about the Democrats, but they only succeed in looking like hypocrites. Although it is late, it is not too late for the GOP to condemn Greene outright before the plague of antisemitism spreads. Marjorie Taylor Greene must be ostracized by the Republican Party."

