Derek Chauvin verdict email sets off racist 'Reply-Allpocalypse' at California state agency: report

According to a report from the Sacramento Bee, a simple email sent out to employees of a California environmental agency offering a "safe space" discussion following the guilty verdict in the trial of Derek Chauvin instead set off a flurry of racist comments that were shared with everyone on the email list.
The report states, that the "State Water Resources Control Board contacted the 2,376 staff members at the agency with the email that featured a subject line reading: "Employee Support Lunch Through Teams Friday 4/23/2021." In the email, a staffer at the Racial Equity Steering Committee and Working Group, "called for a voluntary lunch meeting for anyone who wanted to discuss Chauvin's conviction for murdering George Floyd, as well as more recent deaths of Black Americans at the hands of the police," with the text explaining, "We first and foremost want to acknowledge how rough the last few weeks have been on everyone's mental health with the senseless killings that have taken place all over the country. Secondly, we would like to let you know that you are not alone."
That resulted in an avalanche of responses that -- through a quirk in the way the email went out -- went to everyone on the list which exposed an undercurrent of barely disguised of racism within the agency.
In one exchange, replete with misspellings, a staffer wrote, "Killing occurs everyday in the United States and it is not all reported on. If the eater (sic) board actually wanted to make a difference they would or would not do this for everyone. The fact the water boards is doing this now, is just a sign of caving into the mob. Rome also was a great nation once before it feel (sic) to the mob."
That staffer, identified as a geologist, added, "intra racial killing of African Americans is much more higher and significant than white cops killing African Americans unnecessarily."
"I refuse to apologize or be victimized for immutable characteristics over which I have no control," wrote an employee from San Diego, while another added to what the Bee called a "Reply-Allpocalypse": "Shame on the waterboard steering committee for stoking the flames of division like this. How extremely inappropriate and unfortunate to distribute such egregious propaganda this way."
Another added, "I am really shocked to see all the hate mails — you may have opened a can of worms."
Despite pleas to "Please STOP replying all," the emails continued, the Bee reports, before adding, "The information technology office disabled the thread to prevent further reply-all responses," according to a statement from the agency.
You can read more here.
Understand the importance of honest news ?
So do we.
The past year has been the most arduous of our lives. The Covid-19 pandemic continues to be catastrophic not only to our health - mental and physical - but also to the stability of millions of people. For all of us independent news organizations, it’s no exception.
We’ve covered everything thrown at us this past year and will continue to do so with your support. We’ve always understood the importance of calling out corruption, regardless of political affiliation.
We need your support in this difficult time. Every reader contribution, no matter the amount, makes a difference in allowing our newsroom to bring you the stories that matter, at a time when being informed is more important than ever. Invest with us.
Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.
Understand the importance of honest news ?
So do we.
The past year has been the most arduous of our lives. The Covid-19 pandemic continues to be catastrophic not only to our health - mental and physical - but also to the stability of millions of people. For all of us independent news organizations, it’s no exception.
We’ve covered everything thrown at us this past year and will continue to do so with your support. We’ve always understood the importance of calling out corruption, regardless of political affiliation.
We need your support in this difficult time. Every reader contribution, no matter the amount, makes a difference in allowing our newsroom to bring you the stories that matter, at a time when being informed is more important than ever. Invest with us.
Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates,
or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you.
Click to donate by check.
Republicans sleep-walking into another 'Trump nightmare' by backing ex-president's election lies: Morning Joe
Republicans remain stuck in a "nightmare" of their own making, forced to go along with baseless conspiracy theories floated by their former president from a country club bandstand, according to MSNBC's Joe Scarborough,
The "Morning Joe" host reacted to video shot from Donald Trump's private Mar-A-Lago club, where he regaled guests with baseless claims about election fraud like Barry Manilow playing his 1970s hits in Las Vegas.
"We don't know what's going to happen in 2022, because the Republicans historically should be lined up to have a very good run at it, especially in the House," Scarborough said. "If they win, it should be because of tactics, not an overarching strategy and tactics can help them survive for the next two to four years. But you look at the arc of history here, and you see this political party falling in on itself, like the Whigs did, like the Know-Nothings did, and you start looking again like we have over the past four years. You start looking at states like Georgia, you start looking at states like Arizona, they're about to overreach in Arizona, do something extraordinarily stupid in Arizona after three recounts, after one court after another said that Arizona was a clean recount."
"They're going to upset more suburban voters," he added. "So you take a state like Georgia, where Atlanta is too big to be overrun by Trump supporters in rural areas. Arizona is the same with Phoenix being too large, where you have educated voters and suburban voters or former Republicans to be overrun by Trump supporters out in the country who may just not follow the truth or may just look at Facebook all day, and then we're going to be adding North Carolina to that list. That was close, but four years from now, more educated people coming into North Carolina, you look at the patterns there."
Scarborough said his former party seems content to sleep-walk into that looming demographic catastrophe to appease the ego of their twice-impeached one-term president.
"Were I a Republican, I would just say, 'My God, this is preposterous, this is dangerous -- wake up,'" he said. "But they aren't waking up from this Trump nightmare that they've put themselves in."
05 03 2021 06 17 02 www.youtube.com
How America was not founded as 'a Christian country' based on 'Judeo-Christian' values
A common rallying cry of the right in America, to justify regressive morality laws, is often to say that "America was founded as a Christian country" with "Judeo-Christian values" while the common response from the left is to declare that the United States was founded as an explicitly secular country with a separation of church and state.
Would it surprise you to learn both are wrong?
First of all, "Judeo-Christian values" is a dog whistle that erases Jewish values by subsuming Judaism into Christianity. It also excludes other religions, particularly Islam. When politicians claim "Judeo-Christian values" they're almost always describing Christian values but want to pretend they are being inclusive of Jews.
Initially, in the 19th century the phrase referred to Jewish people who converted to Christianity. It wasn't intended to be inclusive of Jews at all. The current meaning of the term was an invention of American politics in the 1930s, as a phrase to show opposition to Hitler and communism. "Judeo-Christian values" is often used by politicians to proclaim common opposition to atheism, abortion and LGBT issues.
Basically, there's no such thing as a "Judeo-Christian values."
Except Judaism and Christianity don't have a common value system on those issues. While it is hard to declare a universal Jewish value—there are many sects of Judaism and one of our core tenets is argument—most Jewish rabbis acknowledge that abortion should be allowed at least in certain circumstances. Jewish law dictates that life begins at first breath, not conception. Additionally, many Jews consider themselves atheists and consider Jewish practice to be through behavior and attitude, not belief. Unfortunately the acceptance of LGBT people in Judaism is more complicated, depending on the sect, but Reform and Conservative Judaism are publicly accepting of LGBT people. Basically, there's no such thing as a "Judeo-Christian values."
The United States was founded with an attempt at secularism as well as freedom of religion. As opposed to monarchies, democracies in general are less Christian-based, as rulers are not justified on the "divine right of kings." Practically, "freedom of religion" often meant the freedom to practice whichever sect of Christianity, or sometimes even Protestantism, a person chose. Considering a number of colonies were founded based on disagreements over which Protestant sect was "correct," even this level of legally inscribed religious freedom was progressive for the late 18th century.
However, when considering religious freedom in early America, we must look beyond federal law and beyond the Bill of Rights. The Bill of Rights was not applied to the states, except to declare the citizenship of formerly enslaved people, until the Incorporation Doctrine was applied to incorporate the Bill of Rights to the states through the Due Process Clause of the 14th Amendment. This doctrine has been traced to Gitlow v. New York in 1925, when the Supreme Court held that states were required to protect freedom of speech, partially incorporating the First Amendment.
The relevant text of the First Amendment states that, "Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof." This text is meant to prevent an established state religion but also to protect religious practice from government interference. While protection from a theocracy is important, it is hard to argue that this text is meant to enforce secularism. Additionally, the phrase "separation of church and state" is actually paraphrased from a letter written by Thomas Jefferson in 1802. It was not interpreted as part of the intent of the First Amendment until Reynolds v. United States in 1878.
It's tempting to push back by declaring the United States was founded as a secular country. Unfortunately, that claim would ignore a long history of the privileging of Christianity.
Most early colonies supported religious action with taxes. Many established state religions. While some disestablished with early state constitutions, Connecticut, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Maryland, Rhode Island and North Carolina didn't. The Massachusetts Constitution limited office to Protestants until 1821. Non-Protestants couldn't hold office in New Hampshire until 1876.1 Maryland, Rhode Island, North Carolina and New Hampshire did not allow non-Christian voting until well into the 19th century when the franchise expanded in 1826, 1842, 1868, and 1877, respectively.2
At the federal level, religion became relevant to citizenship when coupled with questions of "whiteness." Naturalization required an immigrant be "white" or of African descent after the Civil War until 1952. This requirement led to a number of cases, dubbed "prerequisite cases," brought by immigrants to prove their "whiteness." One consideration for the courts was the "racial performance" of immigrants to determine how successfully they would assimilate. Courts often used an immigrant's lack of Christianity as a detriment to assimilation and therefore to whiteness.
There were also forms of state-sponsored discrimination against non-Christians that did not require explicit privileging of Christianity over other religions. Consider the ubiquity of "Sunday Laws," which prohibited people from working Sundays. Jews had to work on the sabbath (Saturday), lose two days of work over the weekend or risk prosecution. These laws resurged in 1880s New York with the arrival of more Jews.3
Non-Christians, particularly Jews, faced discrimination in court. Courts often required people to appear on Saturdays and would forbid a "religious exemption" for Jews.4 Many also considered a belief in Jesus Christ as a requisite for swearability on the witness stand. Not until 1857 did a New York court ruled a Jewish witness must be sworn to testify according to the "peculiar ceremonies of his religion," specifically a Hebrew Bible and with his head covered.5 Jewish witnesses got legal protections in 1871. A Jewish plaintiff was questioned about his belief in Jesus Christ to impeach his honor under oath in a property dispute. When appealed, a Georgia court said a "want of belief in Jesus Christ as the Saviour" was not grounds for exclusion of a witness, and that while some courts have used a belief in Jesus as necessary to render a witness competent, the court clearly ruled that "a Jew is competent at common law."6
It's tempting to push back against politicians justifying their regressive morality laws by way of the "Judeo-Christian values" of the founding. It's tempting to push back by simply pointing to the First Amendment and declaring the United States was always founded as a secular country. Unfortunately, that claim would ignore a long history of discrimination against minority religions and the privileging of Christianity.
In order to fight for a truly religiously inclusive society, we must acknowledge the ways in which Christianity is embedded in the laws and culture of our society. Luckily the founders provided the First Amendment, an important tool in this fight.
'It's just so dishonest': Ted Cruz's attack on corporations torn apart by CNN's John Harwood
CNN's John Harwood on Monday tore apart Sen. Ted Cruz's (R-TX) declaration that he will no longer accept campaign donations from purportedly "woke" corporations that object to Republicans' voter suppression laws.
Specifically, Harwood said that Cruz's entire premise for defending the new voter suppression laws is based on an avalanche of misinformation about what happened in the 2020 presidential election.
"It's just so dishonest," he said. "Remember, Ted Cruz is one of the people who fostered the big lie after the election. Now he is compounding that with another lie, which is making argument that what's happening in the state of Georgia and states around the country is not about reacting to Donald Trump's defeat to try to constrain voting procedures. He's pretending... that that's what it wasn't about at all."
He then mocked Cruz for essentially admitting in the past that he at one time turned a blind eye to companies such as Coca Cola for avoiding taxes because they gave him campaign donations.
"He's... confessing that he doesn't make decisions about tax policy or regulatory policy based on the merits," Harwood said. "It's based on whether or not I think you like me and whether or not you're going to do a favor for me."
Watch the video below.
'It's just so dishonest': Ted Cruz's attack on 'woke' corporations torn apart www.youtube.com
Copyright © 2021 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email corrections@rawstory.com.
Don't Sit on the Sidelines of History. Join Raw Story Investigates and Go Ad-Free. Support Honest Journalism.
Subscribe Annually
$95 / year — Just $7.91/month
Subscribe Monthly
$1 trial
I want to Support More
$14.99 per month