West Virginia GOP lawmaker faces federal charges in Capitol riot

A newly elected West Virginia lawmaker was charged in connection with the violent takeover of the U.S. Capitol.

State delegate Derrick Evans filmed himself and other supporters of President Donald Trump storming into the Capitol as Congress certified Joe Biden's election win, and the Justice Department filed unlawful entry charges Friday against the West Virginia Republican.





Evans was among at least six state legislators from seven states who took part in the Capitol riot that left one police officer and four demonstrators dead, and injured scores of other law enforcement officers.

The state delegate insisted afterward that he had committed no criminal act and refused to resign.

Evans recorded livestream video of himself joining in the mob that broke into the Capitol, where Trump supporters physically assaulted police officers, vandalized offices, stole property and menaced lawmakers and journalists.