Florida GOPers want DeSantis to start his presidential campaign so he'll get out of their hair: lawmaker

According to one Florida lawmaker, Republican officeholders in Tallahassee are looking forward to Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) announcing his 2024 presidential campaign and hitting the road because they are growing weary of his act which is causing difficulties for them.

During an appearance on MSNBC's "The Katie Phang Show," State Sen. Jason Pizzo (D) was asked by the host why DeSantis -- who looked like a formidable challenger to Donald Trump to head up the GOP's 2024 ticket -- is rapidly falling by the wayside.

According to Pizzo, who has worked alongside the Republican governor, people are coming to realize just how "socially awkward" DeSantis is on the stump.

Calling the governor "just the absolute worst governor for business" due to his highly publicized war with Disney, Pizzo said of DeSantis, "He has difficulty, you know, engaging with people. Republicans say all the time that they spend more time with him than I do, and he lacks compassion and grace -- there's nothing warm about him."

"The American people, at least in my generation and yours, have needed to see some bit of humanity in people," he added. "He will be longing for those days when he had very sort of prepared press conferences and control of audiences and very narrowly tailored media presentations. when he gets out on the road, people are going to see."

"Katie, listen, I'm in Tallahassee with one more week left of the session to continue with the bills on his whims and wishes, but the Republicans, they're not with DeSantis," he suddenly interjected. "I think, if you hear people here, Republicans in Tallahassee say they're looking forward to DeSantis filing to run for the presidency, it's to get out of here and get out of the way. It's not because they're in support."

