PAC supporting flailing DeSantis plots a 'baffling strategic move': report
Faced with a 2024 presidential nomination bid that is collapsing, a PAC closely allied with Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) is making a curious move to allocate precious resources to Texas despite the fact the state won't hold its primary until Super Tuesday -- long after Donald Trumpis likely to have the nomination sewn up.

According to internal communications obtained by the Daily Beast's Jake Lahut and Roger Sollenberger, on-the-ground staffers working for the Never Back Down PAC are being given the choice between working in the early primary state Iowa or Texas.

Calling the move, "a baffling strategic move," the report continued, "Never Back Down has told new hires that if they do not want to be dispatched to knock doors and canvass voters in Iowa, their only other choice is Texas, according to the communications, which were shared by a Republican source with direct knowledge of the situation."

The report notes that Never Back Down is taking a more prominent role in selling DeSantis to voters at a time when he is shedding campaign staff due to money problems and profligate spending as he seeks a "reset" as his poll numbers plummet.

According to one GOP campaign strategist with no horse in the race, the Texas move is a sign of desperation.

“Trump is obviously pummeling DeSantis, but putting it all on Texas is an interesting strategy because they’re burning cash and falling in the polls,” they explained. “So to focus on a later state like Texas when your campaign is on life support and you’ve had to reboot it twice, that’s not a good place to be.”

