DeSantis on Fauci: 'Someone needs to chuck that little elf across the Potomac'

During an appearance on Fox & Friends this Tuesday, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis slammed White House medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci, accusing him of dealing “a lot of damage” to the country with his approach to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I think he’s done a lot of damage,” DeSantis said. “I think he should have been gone long ago. And if you think about what he’s done with his arrogance, that’s part of the reason why he’s advocated policies that have been so destructive. He thinks people who disagree with him are somehow beneath him.”

According to DeSantis, Fauci was the "driving force" behind policies that “cost people jobs” and “destroyed” businesses.

DeSantis went on to slam Fauci for refusing “to admit he was wrong” when it became clear that some federal policy recommendations “don’t work.”

“When it just came out, it was a novel thing, there was a lot of information that people needed,” DeSantis said. “So just admit that some of the things you said were wrong. And he will not do that.”

DeSantis reiterated his feelings about Fauci during a recent speech, where he was a little more forthcoming in his dislike for the nation's top infectious disease expert.

"And I'm just sick of seeing him," DeSantis said. "I know he says he 's gonna retire -- someone needs to grab that little elf and chuck him across the Potomac."

Watch the video below or at this link.