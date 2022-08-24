At least 25 candidates hand-picked by Gov. Ron DeSantis during his 'anti-woke' campaign won Florida primaries

A recent report from Mother Jones noted how Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) helped at least 25 candidates win their primaries on Tuesday night. Journalist Isabela Diaz reported on the governor's “Education Tour” in which he endorsed 30 candidates throughout Florida for school board races running on an "anti-woke" campaign.
In Sarasota, the school board was flipped from liberal to conservative. Christina Pushaw, the rapid response director for the governor's reelection campaign, tweeted about the win on Tuesday night. "Sarasota School Board had a 3-2 liberal majority," she wrote. "Today @RonDeSantisFL endorsed candidates won and flipped the school board so it’s now 4-1 anti wokes indoctrination and pro parental rights."
Moms for Liberty national leader Bridget Ziegler was one of the winners in Sarasota and tweeted about the win. "Sarasota County - WE did it!!! The Community has spoken & it is crystal clear - they are demanding a reset of the School Board. And that’s what they are going to get," she wrote.
"Taxpayers will be appreciated. Parents will be respected & involved. Teachers will be respected & supported. Kids will be protected & served. And our School District will get the focus back to our mission - EDUCATING our children!"
WASHINGTON, D.C. — The raid on Mar-a-Lago was unprecedented – but that’s because it was unprecedented for former President Trump to leave the White House with stacks of classified and top-secret materials, according to former US ambassador Don Beyer. Now a congressman, Beyer remembers when he held a top-secret clearance, which is why he’s astounded sensitive government secrets were handled so cavalierly by Trump.
In the wake of this latest Trump scandal, Democrats now have a new opportunity to challenge the GOP’s self-anointed title of the “law and order” party, according to Beyer who is disgusted with all the anti-FBI rhetoric coming from Republicans these days.
“Completely reprehensible,” Beyer, a Virginia Democrat, told Raw Story in a phone interview this week. “They've always had an advantage for a long time over Democrats in terms of law enforcement, but they’re just giving it all away.”
News that Trump took more than 700 pages of classified documents with him after he lost the White House was shocking to many. But the former ambassador says he’s still mystified – if also a tad terrified – that among all those classified documents were top secret or sensitive compartmented information, which he wanted to deal with as little as possible while he served as a European ambassador under President Obama.
“I must confess, when they would bring me those top secret documents – I had the top secret clearance, the SCI, sensitive compartmented information – I would read them standing up, and then hand them right back to the CIA agents,” Beyer recounted. “I did not want them on my desk. I certainly, certainly wouldn't think of taking them home. There's no way to get in trouble faster than to mishandle a classified document.”
The trove of classified and top secret documents found in Trump’s possession after his one term in office remains almost unfathomable to Beyer.
“In embassies around the world, the Marines, every night, will go to every member's desk at the embassy – consular affairs, political, and PR; all [departments] – and look to see if there's any classified material displayed out there,” Beyer said. “And if there is, not only will they seize it and lock it up, but then there's immediately a security violation filed, and that affects your ability to be promoted. It's really a big deal.”
While many Republicans continue to beat the conspiratorial drum of “deep state” as they point to Hillary Clinton's use of her own private server to send email while she was secretary of state, Beyer says the infractions are universes apart.
“Give me a break,” Beyer said. “There’s no comparison – it’s versus ‘what time are you coming home for dinner?’ or ‘what are we doing this weekend?’ There’s just no comparison.”
The attacks on the FBI coming from former Trump aides, including Steve Bannon, and the likes of Reps. Lauren Boebert (CO), Marjorie Taylor Greene (GA), and Andy Biggs (AZ) have Beyer concerned, especially after the FBI field office in Cincinnati wasattacked.
“I do worry about how ad hominem all this is,” Beyer said.
\u201cBiggs talks about defunding agencies like the FBI and DOJ.\u201d
As a Virginia congressman, Beyer represents many federal employees and government contractors, but he says his time serving as one of President Obama’s ambassadors gave him an enduring respect for federal workers.
“Those four years I was in Switzerland, surrounded by federal employees, I could never figure out who is a Democrat and who's a Republican. They would shield themselves completely,” Beyer recounted. “I have a hiking friend who was an Air Force brigadier general who said he went out of his way to never be a Democrat, never be a Republican, because he had to serve whoever [was president]. And that’s the way most of those folks are. I think it's just really sad that they're attacking them and that they're making them feel unsafe.”
In the wake of the FBI going into Mar-a-Lago, Beyer posted a warning on Facebook about Trump and congressional Republicans' plan to continue targeting the federal workforce.
“If he returns to office, Donald Trump hopes to purge the civil service in order to protect himself from threats to his power,” Beyer posted last week. “But Republicans are plotting to use an arcane tool to attack investigations much sooner.”
The fear of a Republican-controlled House under a MAGA-friendly speakership – likely Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy – would likely mean the revival of the Holman Rule. The rule allows Congress to single out individual federal workers and slash their pay to as little as $1.Republicans revived it under former Speaker Paul Ryan in 2017, but that was two impeachments, countless big lies, one insurrection, and one FBI raid ago.
Beyer’s bracing for an all-out assault on federal law enforcement officials – from Attorney General Merrick Garland on down – if the GOP seizes the reins of power in the House this fall.
“I have no doubt whatsoever that they would use the threat of government shutdowns and debt ceiling breaches,” Beyertold the Washington Post, before he predicted “some of the worst attacks on the rule of law this country has ever seen.”
Even as Beyer braces for the worst, he also thinks the GOP has gone too far this time, especially because their attacks come after the FBI found a trove of top secret and classified documents in Trump’s safe at Mar-a-Lago.
While Beyer says that gives Democrats an opening ahead of this fall’s midterms, he’s mostly hoping attacks on federal law enforcement officials subside soon.
“I still have enormous faith in the FBI through good times and bad times,” Beyer told Raw Story. “These are public servants trying to do their best to protect American law, American democracy, and they do it.”
“I do not think it is appropriate,” said Miranda Waltrip. “You know, there are a lot of kids in the school district that don’t have parents that use resources the way that they should for their children.”
“You know, I feel like if they had a different outlet like counseling services and school instead of corporal punishment, that would be the more appropriate answer,” she added. “At the end of the day they are having to hold the child down and spank them or use whatever means that they can to make the child submissive when that is not the issue, it is the fact that they need to be heard because children act out for varied reasons.”
Six months into Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, efforts to assess the war’s environmental impact are still in their infancy. The relentless shelling of Ukrainian industrial sites has released poisonous substances, polluting the country’s soils and rivers and threatening its rich biodiversity. With most of Ukraine’s nature reserves located in conflict zones, activists warn that the extent of the damage is yet to be discovered.
Pictures of burned-out Russian tanks lying abandoned along Ukraine’s roads and tracks have become a familiar sight after six months of devastating war between the two neighbors. Less well known is the environmental cost of the more than 5,000 such military wrecks that Moscow’s forces have lost so far, according to a US intelligence tally.
“Russian tanks can carry between 500 and 1,600 liters of fuel,” says the Ukrainian Nature Conservation Group (UNCG), an environmental advocacy group. While some of Moscow’s tanks had – notoriously – been running on empty, others continue to leak fuel and lubricants. “These contain lead and other heavy metals, polycyclic arenes found in all fossil fuels and a number of other volatile organic compounds,” the NGO warns.
As war continues to rage across swathes of the country, the contamination of soils and waterways is a major concern for environmental activists. Ukraine is one of Europe’s most industrialized countries, home to an estimated 6 billion tonnes in liquid waste derived from coal mines, chemical plants and other heavy industries. Over the past six months, such highly sensitive sites have been relentlessly targeted by Russian shelling.
According to data from the United Nations Environment Programme, Russia’s war has inflicted damage on a host of sensitive sites including nuclear power plants, oil and gas infrastructure, drilling platforms, distribution pipelines, coal mines and agro-industrial sites. Explosions at such sites have released hazardous substances into the air, including solvents, fertilizers and nitric acid.
Poisoned air and rivers
In a July report, the UN warned of a “toxic environmental legacy” for Ukraine and the wider region, one whose effects will be felt “for generations to come”. Days later, Ukraine’s environment ministry issued a report detailing a series of explosions at industrial sites it blamed on Russian shelling. “Large-scale fires” triggered by the shelling “lead to air poisoning by particularly dangerous substances”, the report warned, noting that “pollutants can be carried by winds over long distances”.
Samples taken from a river near the city of Ternopil, east of Lviv, have revealed ammonia levels 163 times higher than normal, and nitrate levels 50 times too high, after a nearby fertilizer factory was hit by debris from a Russian missile. Kyiv has also accused Russian forces of “deliberately striking at the infrastructure for water intake, purification, and supply, as well as sewage treatment facilities.”
The UNCG also draws attention to the pollution caused by sulphur contained in bombshells, stressing that “the sulphuric acid formed upon contact with water destroys the seeds and roots of vegetation”.
“This conflict is extremely polluting both in its intensity and extent,” said Nickolai Denisov, head of Zoï Environment Network, a Swiss-based NGO. “No region of Ukraine has been spared,” he added.
Wildlife in peril
Ukraine’s protected forests, wetlands and steppes are home to numerous rare species of plants – many of which are now threatened by war. The UNCG has drawn up a list of 20 endemic plants whose preservation is now jeopardized by the passage of military vehicles, the relentless shelling, and the devastating fires that are left to burn in combat zones.
One in three hectares destroyed by fire in Ukraine is part of a protected area, according to the NGO, which counted more than 37,000 fires caused by strikes between February and June – just four months into the war – based on data collected by NASA satellite images.
Ukraine’s rare plant species are predominantly found “in Russian-occupied territories where large-scale bombing is taking place,” UNCG lamented. “If we lose these species in their natural environment, we will lose them forever.”
Off Ukraine’s southern coasts, the war has resulted in another, more unexpected casualty. Sonar emissions from warships are maiming the dolphins that roam the Black Sea, damaging their inner ears. Nearly 3,000 have been found dead on the shores of the Black Sea, according to a count carried out by Turkish, Ukrainian, Romanian and Bulgarian scientists.
Ukraine is also a transit area for migratory birds, particularly its coastal areas that serve as nesting grounds. Nature reserves currently located in combat zones play an “extremely important role in preserving the populations of many bird species on a European scale,” according to the Ukrainian Nature Conservation Group, whose members are no longer able to access protected areas to assess the damage.
Preventing – and documenting – ‘ecocide’
While Kyiv has accused Moscow of attempting to carry out “genocide” in Ukraine, NGOs like UNCK say their mission is to prevent an “ecocide” taking place in the country.
“We lack accurate data because at the moment it is impossible to survey the combat zones, either because there are mines or because they are front lines or occupied territories,” said Oleksiy Vasyliuk, the NGO’s director. “But it is still essential to measure the impact of the war as accurately as possible.”
Assessing the extent of the damage “will take time, once the war is over,” said Denisov, whose Zoï Environment Network has published an interactive map of the conflict’s ecological risks. “In the meantime, we need to closely document all traces of fighting so that we are able to measure its consequences on the environment,” he added.
The Ukrainian government has drawn up its own inventory of the environmental damage blamed on the Russians and is considering seeking compensation before international courts. It has also signed up to an environmental restoration plan financed by the European Union and other partners, whose contours were presented last month. The plan notably includes forest “renewal” and building rehabilitation centers for wild animals.
However, several environmental organizations have warned against attempts to speed up logging and convert old forest areas into agricultural land. They have sent a letter to the European Commission asking it to ensure that the initiative, which includes billions of euros in grants and loans, comes with stringent environmental conditions.