At least 25 candidates hand-picked by Gov. Ron DeSantis during his 'anti-woke' campaign won Florida primaries
Gov. Ron DeSantis (Photo via Saul Loeb for AFP)

A recent report from Mother Jones noted how Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) helped at least 25 candidates win their primaries on Tuesday night. Journalist Isabela Diaz reported on the governor's “Education Tour” in which he endorsed 30 candidates throughout Florida for school board races running on an "anti-woke" campaign.

In Sarasota, the school board was flipped from liberal to conservative. Christina Pushaw, the rapid response director for the governor's reelection campaign, tweeted about the win on Tuesday night. "Sarasota School Board had a 3-2 liberal majority," she wrote. "Today @RonDeSantisFL endorsed candidates won and flipped the school board so it’s now 4-1 anti wokes indoctrination and pro parental rights."

Moms for Liberty national leader Bridget Ziegler was one of the winners in Sarasota and tweeted about the win. "Sarasota County - WE did it!!! The Community has spoken & it is crystal clear - they are demanding a reset of the School Board. And that’s what they are going to get," she wrote.

"Taxpayers will be appreciated. Parents will be respected & involved. Teachers will be respected & supported. Kids will be protected & served. And our School District will get the focus back to our mission - EDUCATING our children!"

Moms for liberty — which has 100,000 members in 38 states — is against Critical Race Theory and transgender rights. The other Sarasota school-board winners include Robyn Marinelli and Tim Enos.

