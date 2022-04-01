Another Devin Nunes lawsuit slapped down as his streak of court losses continues: report
Photo via TASOS KATOPODIS/AFP

According to a report from Politico, the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld a lower court ruling on Friday that tossed out a $250 million lawsuit former Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) filed against the Washington Post.

The former lawmaker, who left his safe seat in the House to go to work for Donald Trump's social media company, claimed that the Washington Post article defamed him. However, both courts disagreed.

"The story discussed a controversy over a briefing an intelligence official gave Congress, stating that Russian officials wanted to see President Donald Trump reelected," Politico reported. "Nunes said the story defamed him by suggesting he lied to Trump about the circumstances of the briefing, leading the former president to believe that the intelligence official shared the information only with House Intelligence Committee Chair Adam Schiff (D-Calif.)"

According to Friday's 5-page ruling, "Nothing in the article suggests an intent on the part of the Post to imply that Nunes lied to President Trump or that his communications were responsible for [Joseph] Maguire’s loss of the top intelligence position.” The court added that Nunes failed to point to any false statements that the Washington Post made.

As Politico notes, Friday's ruling continues a long string of court losses for the California Republican, with the report adding, "The wave of libel suits former Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Calif.) brought against news organizations and social media companies over the past few years continues to fizzle out in court."

