Dianne Feinstein's prolonged absence puts Biden-appointed judges on hold: report
Senator Dianne Feinstein during an event in 2020. (Senate Democrats/Flickr)

Dianne Feinstein’s prolonged absence due to illness has made it harder for Senate Democrats to advance their agenda, The San Francisco Chronicle reports.

The 89-year-old Democrat from California has missed 58 votes as of Monday since being hospitalized with shingles about six weeks ago, the report said. Feinstein in a statement obtained by The Chronicle confirmed that she was diagnosed with shingles in late February.

Shingles is considered a non-life-threatening illness usually contracted by older people.

She is not the only Senate Democrat who has been sidelined by illness in recent months. John Fetterman (D-PA) has been receiving inpatient treatment for depression since mid-February.

Republican Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) has also been absent from the senate after suffering a concussion and rib fracture in a fall last month at a Washington D.C. hotel during a private dinner. He was recently released from the hospital.

Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL) in an interview with CNN acknowledged that Feinstein’s absence has halted the process of confirming judges appointed by President Joe Biden.

“I can’t consider nominees in these circumstances because a tie vote is a losing vote in committee,” Durbin said.

Feinstein was first elected to the Senate in 1992 and announced earlier this year that she does not plan to seek reelection.

