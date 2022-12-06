Special counsel subpoenas officials from three states while looking for communications with Trump in the leadup to Jan. 6

Special counsel Jack Smith has subpoenaed officials from the states of Arizona, Michigan, and Wisconsin, for any communications the officials may have had with Trump or his allies, The Washington Post reports.

The three states were the focus of Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 election results.

"The requests for records arrived in Dane County, Wis.; Maricopa County, Ariz.; and Wayne County, Mich., late last week, and in Milwaukee on Monday, officials said," The Post's report states. "They are among the first known subpoenas issued by Smith, who was named last month by Attorney General Merrick Garland to oversee the Jan. 6 Capitol attack case as well as the criminal probe of Trump’s possible mishandling of classified documents at his Florida home."

As The Post points out, the subpoenas signal that Smith is advancing the DOJ's investigation into the events that led up to the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021.

“I’m happy to participate in this process,” Milwaukee clerk George Christenson told The Post, adding that he is not aware of any communications with his office that have not already been made public.

Dane County Clerk Scott McDonell received a similar subpoena.

“I am not aware of any significant communications that have not already been made public,” McDonell said.

