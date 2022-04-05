DOJ’s expanded coup investigation could ensnarl ‘hundreds’ — including GOP members of Congress: NYT

The federal grand jury empaneled to investigate efforts to overturn the election by supporters of Donald Trump could be ensnare hundreds of people.

"According to a subpoena issued by the grand jury, prosecutors are asking for records about people who organized or spoke at several pro-Trump rallies after the election," The New York Times reported Tuesday. "The subpoena is also seeking records about anyone who provided security at those events and about those who were deemed to be 'V.I.P. attendees.' Moreover, it requests information about any members of the executive and legislative branches who may have taken part in planning or executing the rallies, or tried to 'obstruct, influence, impede or delay' the certification of the presidential election."

Similar to the investigation by the House Select Committee to Investigate the Jan. 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol, the Department of Justice investigation is sprawling.

"Each of these broad categories could involve dozens of individuals. Taken together, the total number of potential witnesses — or at some point, targets — sought after by the grand jury could easily reach into the hundreds," the newspaper reported. "Altogether, scores of people spoke at the rallies in November and December and at the gatherings on Jan. 5 and Jan. 6. They included people like Mr. [Roger] Stone; Mr. Trump’s former national security adviser, Michael T. Flynn; and Alex Jones, the conspiracy theorist and host of the TV show Infowars. The speakers also included pastors, state-level politicians and anti-vaccine activists."

Speakers at the Jan. 6 rally included Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), Rudy Giuliani and John Eastman and Mike Lindell was in attendance, along with Ginni Thomas.

"The federal grand jury subpoena examined by The New York Times seeks information about members of the executive and legislative branches who might have been involved in the effort to delay congressional certification of the election results, suggesting that prosecutors are interested in learning more about the roles that Mr. Trump’s aides and allies inside the government may have played," the newspaper reported. "Among the Republicans in Congress who worked publicly to keep Mr. Trump in power were Representatives Mo Brooks of Alabama, Paul Gosar of Arizona and Andy Biggs of Arizona, all of whom Mr. Alexander, the 'Stop the Steal' organizer, has said helped set the events of Jan. 6 in motion."





"On Dec. 21, 2020, Mr. Trump met with members of the House Freedom Caucus to discuss their plans to challenge Mr. Biden’s victory. Among those present were Mr. Gosar, Mr. Biggs, Mr. Brooks, Ms. Greene, and Representatives Jim Jordan of Ohio and Scott Perry of Pennsylvania, who were deeply involved in Mr. Trump’s effort to fight the election results," the newspaper reported. "The House committee has so far asked only three members of Congress for an interview: Representative Kevin McCarthy of California, the Republican leader who engaged in what he called a 'very heated' call with Mr. Trump during the riot; Mr. Jordan and Mr. Perry. All three men have refused to agree to a voluntary interview."















