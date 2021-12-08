Mike Lindell's nightmare: Conservative group finds Trump did better than expected in counties with Dominion machines

A conservative legal group found “no evidence of fraud” in Wisconsin during the last presidential election. But that top-line conclusion confirming the obvious wasn’t quite as striking as one that had to rock the world of MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell.

The Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty (WILL) -- a far-right nonprofit legal firm that has sued to stop mask mandates among its initiatives -- conducted a 10-month review of Wisconsin’s 2020 election. It didn’t mince words about one of the key tenets of the Big Lie.



“THERE IS NO EVIDENCE OF SIGNIFICANT PROBLEMS WITH VOTING MACHINES” one of the reports main sections declared.

The more interesting findings have to do with how Trump fared in counties that used Dominion voting machines, which Lindell infamously accused of rigging the election for President Joe Biden.

“Donald Trump won communities that used Dominion voting machines with 57.2%, an increase from 2016," the report states. "WILL could not access voting machines as a part of this review, but we did model the various machines to evaluate their effect on the outcome of the election. Just 14.7% of Wisconsin jurisdictions employ the Dominion voting machines, maligned by many as a culprit in changing votes for Joe Biden."

In fact, the report overall found "Democrats actually did worse than expected in areas that used Dominion machines.”



Take that, Mike Lindell.

The WILL findings, released today, had started on what might have seemed an optimistic note for Trump sycophants:

“It is almost certain that in Wisconsin’s 2020 election the number of votes that did not comply with existing legal requirements exceeded Joe Biden’s margin of victory.”

But it immediately added, “This does not necessarily mean that Biden did not win a majority of the votes of those eligible to vote, but the questions of fraud and unlawful processes are related.”

And this: “There was no evidence of widespread voter fraud. In all likelihood, more eligible voters cast ballots for Joe Biden than Donald Trump. We found little direct evidence of fraud, and for the most part, an analysis of the results and voting patterns does not give rise to an inference of fraud.”

The report alleged “widespread abandonment of proper procedures,” criticized the maintenance of voter rolls and advocated for numerous changes that would have been expected from a conservative legal group. But that will hardly numb the pain of its surprisingly candid findings, such as these:

“Our hand review found that the counts closely matched those reported by the Wisconsin Elections Commission (WEC)," the group explains. "The review found no evidence of fraudulent ballots. The wards WILL reviewed came from: Milwaukee, Madison, Green Bay, Fox Crossing, Mequon, Waukesha, and West Bend. In many of the wards examined, WILL found a significant number of voters who voted for Biden and a Republican for Congress, while far fewer voters split the other way. This is consistent with the explanation that a key driver of Trump’s loss was a segment of traditional Republican voters choosing not to support him."





