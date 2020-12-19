Trump apparently expects to get sued for pushing conspiracy theories about voting company: report

President Donald Trump is reportedly considering appointing controversial attorney Sidney Powell as a special prosecutor to investigate his conspiracy theories about election fraud at the same time his campaign is apparently worried that her antics will result in a lawsuit.

"President Donald Trump's campaign legal team sent a memo to dozens of staffers Saturday instructing them to preserve all documents related to Dominion Voting Systems and Sidney Powell in anticipation of potential litigation by the company against the pro-Trump attorney," CNN's Kaitlan Collins reported Saturday.

"The memo, viewed by CNN, references a letter Dominion sent to Powell this week demanding she publicly retract her accusations and instructs campaign staff not to alter, destroy or discard records that could be relevant," Collins noted. "After Trump lost the election, Dominion came under fire from the President and Powell, who baselessly claimed the system's voting machines altered votes from Trump to President-elect Joe Biden. Dominion has called the accusations meritless and noted Powell never made the claims in court. Now, anticipating that Dominion could take legal action against Powell for her claims, Trump's attorneys instructed staff to preserve 'any and all records concerning Defending the Republic, Sydney Powell, Rudy Giuliani, Jenna Ellis, Lin Wood, and each of their associates and paralegals" and "all records concerning Dominion.'"

Matt Morgan, the Trump campaign's general counsel, urged all all-capital letter warning be put on the relevant documents: "DO NOT DESTROY WITHOUT PRIOR AUTHORIZATION FROM THE GENERAL COUNSEL'S OFFICE."



