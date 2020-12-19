‘Sidney Powell is not stable’: Trump ripped for considering ‘recklessly ignorant’ attorney as special counsel
On Saturday, a new report revealed that outgoing President Donald Trump considered appointing right-wing attorney Sidney Powell as a special counsel to investigate voter fraud — an idea that even Rudy Giuliani warned him was ill-advised.

The report drew ridicule and astonishment from commenters on social media, given Powell's history of embracing nonsense conspiracy theories and committing basic errors in her legal filings. Some pointed out that Trump doesn't even have authority to appoint special counsels in the first place, let alone the merits of Powell herself.