GOP's Glenn Youngkin urged to resign over remark about Paul Pelosi assault: 'He embarrassed Virginia'

Virginia Democrats denounced Gov. Glenn Youngkin's comments about the brutal attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband.

An intruder who expressed extreme right-wing views attacked Paul Pelosi with a hammer early Friday morning inside the couple's San Francisco home, leaving the 82-year-old with severe injuries, and Virginia Democrats ripped Youngkin for his remarks about the assault during a rally later that day for congressional candidate Yesli Vega, reported the Free Lance-Star.

“Speaker Pelosi’s husband — they had a break-in last night in their house, and he was assaulted," Youngkin said at the event. "There’s no room for violence anywhere, but we’re going to send her back to be with him in California. That’s what we’re going to go do.”

Youngkin later condemned the assault during an appearance on Newsmax and wished Paul Pelosi a full recovery, but Democrats in his state harshly criticized his remarks.

“A father, grandfather and husband is in brain surgery after an act of heinous political violence and at a political rally for my opponent, our Governor taunts his wife because he disagrees with her politics?" said Rep. Abigail Spanberger (D-VA), who's running against Vega. “I hope he’ll apologize and show humanity towards the Pelosi family.”

Democrats blamed GOP rhetoric for motivating the assailant, who expressed belief in conspiracy theories and other fringe viewpoints amplified by Republican elected officials and candidates.

"Paul Pelosi was violently attacked and suffered with a fractured skull," tweeted state Sen. Louise Lucas (D-Portsmouth). "Republican leaders condemned the attack while Glenn Youngkin mocked him. He has embarrassed Virginia. Governor, either apologize or RESIGN.”