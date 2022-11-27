Trump has 'descended deeper into the heart of darkness' since 2020: former Pence chief of staff

During a CNN "State of the Union" panel on Sunday morning, former Mike Pence chief of staff Marc Short arguably came down the hardest of anyone on the panel on Donald Trump for having dinner at Mar-a-Lago with Holocaust-denier Nick Fuentes last week.

With the former president's defenders still trying to put out the firestorm Trump initiated with the meeting that has infuriated conservatives and liberals alike, Short did nothing to put the former president in a good light.

Asked about what he thought by host Dana Bash, the former Pence adviser called out the former president.

"Former president Trump had white nationalist and Holocaust-denier Nick Fuentes, rapper Kanye West -- now known as 'Ye,'" host Bash began. "The former president claimed Fuentes was an unexpected guest and he knows nothing about it."

"Here is what Chris Christie, a potential presidential rival for 2024, told The New York Times: "This is just another example of an awful lack of judgment from president Trump which, combined with his past poor judgments, make him an untenable general election candidate for the Republican Party in 2024. Marc Short, do you agree?" the CNN host prompted.

"I do agree," Short shot back. "I think it's terrible judgment, there's no excuse for it."

"I think, backstage, Hilary [Rosen] reminded me that Mar-a-Lago was one of the first clubs down there to actually allow Jews in," he continued. "The reality is, I think we all know his affection for his daughter Ivanka who converted to Judaism. It's incredibly poor judgment."

"Since the election in 2020, the president has descended deeper into the heart of darkness," he pronounced. "It's another reason why I think Republicans are looking in a different direction in 2024."

Watch below or at the link: