Trump says search warrant infringed on every American's rights in new Truth Social meltdown

Donald Trump continues to lash out after the FBI executed a search warrant on Trump and his Mar-a-Lago resort on Monday.

Trump supporters and his GOP supporters in Congress have warned of a "civil war" and retribution for investigating Trump's handling of public documents.

In his first statement, Trump attempted to make his personal legal issues an assault on the country, describing "dark times for our nation."

"What is the difference between this and Watergate, where operatives broke into the Democrat (sic) National Committee?" Trump asked.

Although Trump was thoroughly panned for his comparison, he continued his rants on his Truth Social website, when Trump tried to blame local district attorneys and state attorneys general for the raid by the FBI, which is run by a man Trump personally picked for the position.



"A horrible thing that took place yesterday at Mar-a-Lago," Trump argued. "We are no better than a third world country, a banana republic. It is a continuation of Russia, Russia, Russia, Impeachment Hoax #1, Impeachment Hoax # 2, the no collusion Mueller Report, and more. To make matters worse it is all, in my opinion, a coordinated attack with Radical Left Democrat state & local D.A.’s & A.G.’s."

On Tuesday evening, Trump tried to say that the execution of a valid search warrant at his resort was an attack on every American, even the majority of voters who chose to remove him from office in the 2020 presidential election he lost to Joe Biden.

"What took place yesterday, and long before, was an unprecedented infringement of the rights of every American citizen," Trump argued. "Scam after Scam, year after year, it is all the Radical Left Democrats really know, it is their lifeblood - they have no shame. Our Country is paying a very big price!!!"

