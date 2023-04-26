'That was criminal': Navarro accuses former top Trump aides of siphoning off campaign funds into their own pockets

In a previously unreleased audio tape played on MSNBC Tuesday night, former Donald Trump trade advisor Peter Navarro can be heard telling a Fox News producer that top campaign officials who worked for the former president were lining their own pockets with campaign contributions.

In the clip, played by MSNBC's Ari Melber, Navarro can be heard talking to Fox News producer Abby Grossberg and accusing two of Trump's former campaign managers of "criminal" acts.

As the MSNBC host explained, Navarro was complaining that the money that was being siphoned off could have better been used to contest the results of the 2020 election.

As Navarro explained to Grossberg, the former president '...also has to clean up the people who surrounded him in the final days of the administration and are crowding him now at Mar-a-Lago."

He continued, "...like tens of millions of dollars left in the campaign that they didn't spend in time to challenge the election issues. And, ah, that was criminal."

"What happened to all the money?" Grossberg pressed.

"Well now they're going to -- I'm going to name names here: Bill Stepien and Justin Clark are the campaign guys now and they'll go on the payroll and they'll spend that money and it will go right into their pockets," he explained before adding, "[Former campaign manager] Brad Parscale might get some of it. It's crazy."

Watch the clip below or at this link.