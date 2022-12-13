Republicans are publicly doubting Trump’s 2024 chances: ‘Still not convinced he’s all-in’

Republicans haven't quite rallied around Donald Trump's presidential campaign, and some are openly questioning his chances for winning a second term.

So far, only Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) has endorsed him, while GOP allies like Lindsey Graham, Ted Cruz and even Arkansas governor-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders have all remained silent and some Republicans are going on record with doubts about his campaign, reported Politico.

“I’m still not convinced he’s all-in,” said Sen. Kevin Cramer (R-ND). “Losing another election could be very damaging to his pride. It’s all so unsettled.”

Allies have questioned the subdued quality of his campaign since its early rollout, but it's appearing increasingly likely that he'll face a GOP primary challenge.

“Trump running shouldn’t deter anybody else from running,” said Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX).

President Joe Biden has signaled he'll seek re-election in a possible 2020 rematch, but Republicans say it's way too early for that kind of talk.

“He’s not an imminent or presumed nominee," Cramer said. "People are going to keep their powder dry."