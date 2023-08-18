Trump and GOP will 'let everything burn to the ground' if he wins in 2024: Mary Trump
With Donald Trump seemingly headed toward a third Republican Party nomination despite being indicted in four different jurisdictions, his niece Mary Trump is predicting a frightening future if he manages to return to the Oval Office.

Appearing on the Daily Beast's "The New Abnormal" podcast, she painted a frightening portrait of her uncle, with the acquiescence of congressional Republicans.

Asked by host Danielle Moody how the former president is dealing with the "walls closing in on him" Mary Trump explained that is appalling that he is allowed to turn it back on the people of are investigating him, stating, "he's the one who can actually create dangerous situations for people who are just doing their f**king jobs."

As she sees it, the Republican Party, as it stands now needs to be "burned to the ground" because any GOP candidate who gets the nomination and wins in 2024 will follow in Donald Trump's footsteps and govern as he would since he has left them a playbook on how to run roughshod over political norms.

With that in mind, she warned, "If a Republican wins in 2024…we will never have another democratic administration. And secondly, climate change will accelerate, as we’ve already seen it happening, because the Republican administration will just let everything burn to the ground. And I mean that literally.”

