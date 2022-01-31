Trump just gave the Proud Boys another 'call to arms': Jan. 6 committee member
Proud Boys in Washington, D.C. (Johnny Silvercloud / Shutterstock.com)

A member of the House committee investigating the Capitol insurrection says former president Donald Trump gave the Proud Boys another "call to arms" during his rally in Texas on Saturday.

Appearing on CNN on Sunday night, Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-CA) was asked whether Trump's offer of pardons for Capitol rioters was "just bluster" or "witness tampering."

"I have no idea what is in the president's mind," Lofgren responded.

"But I will say this: The other comments he made in that speech, basically calling out for demonstrations if anything adverse legally happens to him, is pretty extraordinary," she added, referring to Trump's call for "massive protests" if he is prosecuted.

"And I think it's important to think through what message is being sent," Lofgren said. "Clearly, there are a lot of Americans who like the former president, who voted for him, and who cheer him on. That's their right. I don't worry about that group of people. I do worry about the militias, some of these extremists groups."

"Remember in his debate when he said 'stand (back) and stand by,' Proud Boys?" Lofgren said. "They had a key role in organizing that (Capitol) riot, and I think when they hear that from the former president, they hear a call to arms. So I do think we are in very dangerous territory with this rhetoric, and those of us who are against chaos, those of us who believe in law and order, need to speak up strongly against this trend the former president is encouraging."

Watch below.

CNN 01 30 2022 20 03 49 www.youtube.com


