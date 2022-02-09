Michigan MAGA protesters embrace ‘terrorist’ label — and turn on ‘coward’ GOP co-chair

Pro-Trump protesters gathered at the Michigan Capitol on Tuesday to call for a "forensic audit" of the state's 2020 election results.

Social media posts advertising the rally called for "thousands" to fill the Capitol and show lawmakers “how strong the grassroots patriots are.” However, only about 80 people showed up, and they opted not to go inside because they didn't want reporters to say they had "stormed the Capitol," according to a report from MLive.com.

Among the speakers was Mike Detmer, a Trump-endorsed state Senate candidate who recently encouraged voters to show up armed to the polls.

Detmer "denounced a Monday bulletin from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security reporting a heightened threat of terrorism fueled by conspiracy theories. The bulletin states the spread of false narratives about the 2020 election is a key contributing factor, and domestic extremist groups are advocating violence based on misinformation," MLive.com reports.

Detmer told the crowd, “All of us here have been classified as domestic terrorists by the Department of Homeland Security, so be confident that you are in great company because our founding fathers were classified as terrorists by the King of England."

Jacky Eubanks, a Trump-backed state House candidate, told the crowd that she’s been collecting evidence of a “coordinated attack” by canvassing voters in Macomb County. However, Eubanks complained that police interviewed her last week after receiving a complaint that she was intimidating voters.

“We are going up against the beast,” Eubanks said. “The beast hates us, but the good news is God is on our side and God wins. If continue to pray and to not comply and to stand up and peacefully fight back, we will see the regime’s power broken and finally the people will be put back in their rightful place as the true sovereigns in this nation.”



Protesters also reportedly expressed frustration with state GOP co-chair Meshawn Maddock, who was among the Michigan Republicans who signed a fake pro-Trump electoral certificate in 2020. Maddock recently said the fake electors scheme was organized by the Trump campaign.

Maddock and her husband, GOP state Rep. Matt Maddock, reportedly stopped by Tuesday's protest but did not speak.

"Darlene Doetzel, an activist who helped organize the event, mocked the Maddocks for not giving remarks," MLive.com reports. "Members of the audience called them 'cowards.'"

Doetzel said, “Do you think they’ve got the guts to come out and talk to you?” before leading the crowd in chants of “Maddock, come on out.”

Patrick Colbeck, a former state senator, reportedly ended the rally with a half-hour presentation on an international plot to “subjugate” the United States.

"He’s planning to cut a documentary film, and write a book to evangelize his findings. Colbeck is a minor celebrity in the world of election fraud conspiracies, even posing for photos with supporters," MLIve.com reports. "Activists held a banner containing Colbeck’s purported evidence of a conspiracy to overturn the 2020 election. The print showed a collection of documents, photos and sticky notes held together by a web of strings on a corkboard."



Watch video from the protest below.