Trump's luck may have run out as his 'troubles' pile up: biographer

In a column for CNN, Donald Trump biographer Michael D'Antonio suggested that the former president's long streak of not being held responsible for his actions may be coming to an end -- as well as his political career -- as his star fades and his troubles pile up.
As D'Antonio notes, Trump has stumbled lately, ranging from endorsing Republican candidates, who have some of his staunchest allies scratching their heads, to poor turnout at his rallies in numbers that his biographer points out are embarrassing.
Taken together, along with GOP lawmakers openly mocking him now, D'Antonio claimed the future for Trump looks bleak as he tried to maintain his political viability.
Citing Republican Party pollster Frank Luntz admitting in an interview, "They won’t say it, but behind his back, they think he’s a child. They’re laughing at him…Trump isn’t the same man he was a year ago," and GOP campaign consultant Susan Del Percio bluntly stating most Americans are tired of hearing Trump's complaints that the 2020 election was stolen from him, D'Antonio wrote, "Although the former President might dismiss the comments from Luntz and Del Percio, his problems go beyond the observations of two GOP operatives."
RELATED: Trump's 'cult of personality' is drawing to a close: historian
Adding, "his drawing power at rallies has fallen to a level he might have previously found embarrassing," the biographer suggested, "It may be time to ask: Is Trump losing his grip on the Republican Party?"
"Some critics have also started wondering if Trump might end up being a godsend for Democrats, as Jennifer Rubin wrote in the Washington Post. In 2020, it seemed Trump’s endorsements of Kelly Loeffler and Perdue in the Georgia Senate runoff elections backfired and instead helped Democrats win a slim majority in the upper chamber. Rubin, who noted that Trump could be putting himself in political peril with these [new] endorsements, wrote, 'The risk is that if his choices flop, it will expose him as a has-been with little political sway.'"
Recalling that New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu (R) recently said of Trump, "He’s f*cking crazy," D'Antonio added, "That Sununu, who once called himself a 'Trump guy through and through,' would make such a joke is a remarkable turn of events."
He concluded, "Taken together, Trump’s troubles are encouraging to those of us who believe the country would be better off if the former President retired and spent the rest of his days playing golf. Of course, his critics have been declaring the end of his power and popularity for years, only to watch him achieve surprising success. So while I’m not saying that he will definitely stage a comeback – I don’t expect he will – it’s never a safe bet with Trump, who has repeatedly defied expectations."
You can read his whole piece here.