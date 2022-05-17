Phony Trump electors sued by Biden electors and Wisconsin voter: 'There must be consequences'

A lawsuit has been filed against fake Donald Trump electors who signed official documents that falsely stated the former president won the 2020 election in Wisconsin.

The phony electors are already under investigation by federal prosecutors, but the suit prepared by the Institute for Constitutional Advocacy and Protection and the pro-democracy group Law Forward could cost each of them $200,000 in damages, reported HuffPost.

“The scheme to overturn the election nevertheless caused permanent and irreparable damage to the country’s political institutions generally, and to representative government in Wisconsin specifically,” reads the complaint. “Defendants not only helped lay the groundwork for the events of January 6, 2021, but also inflicted lasting damage on Wisconsin’s civic fabric.”

The suit was filed in Dane County against 10 phony electors and two pro-Trump lawyers by two electors for Joe Biden, whom state officials certified as the winner, and a Wisconsin voter who claims the fraud harmed her as well.

“The fraudulent electors tried to contradict the will of Wisconsin’s voters, and that’s dangerous for our democracy,” Khary Pennebaker, one of the two legitimate Wisconsin electors among the plaintiffs in the suit, said in a statement. “There must be consequences for their behavior and this suit gives our court system the chance to prevent this from happening again.”