Trump baffled Kellyanne Conway with an offer after losing the 2020 election

But the Democrats don’t work that way.

They might not ever. They are the party of reform.

The status quo hates reform.

The status quo, whatever that is, however bigoted it might be, is in the Republicans’ favor. The status quo is in the favor of the people who own the most lucrative media properties. We have seen attempts by liberals to create a liberal Fox. Guess what? They can’t make money.

Another fact: the Democrats actually do say the things their critics say they should say. It’s just that the Democrats say it in scattershot fashion. Instead of being concentrated, as rightwing voices are via Fox, Breitbart and talk radio, the voices of democracy and liberalism are atomized. As a result, their messaging never has the same loud pop.

So today, I’m going to show you a few things the Democrats have been saying in order to push back, at least a little, against the widespread and confused notion that the Democrats are bad at messaging. They are good at it. That doesn’t matter. Even the best messaging sinks out of sight unless supported by a robust and effective infrastructure.

An infrastructure like that takes resources.

Defenders of the status quo have resources.

The Democrats are the party of reform.

Defenders of the status quo hate reform.

So the Democrats do what they can do.

Face it, they want a god-emperor

The president is now in the habit of using the phrase “ultra-MAGA.” It’s a signal for ordinary Republican voters who might want to vote for him but worry about reneging on commitments to the Republican Party.

Yesterday, he added a twist.

Donald Trump, he said, is “the great MAGA-king.”

I love this. It gets to the heart of democracy itself. True republicans (small r) want to rule themselves by way of democracy. Ultra-MAGA Republicans, on the other hand, want to be ruled by way of a king.

Below is a reaction from Benny Johnson, the grand pooh-bah of putzes as well as a propagandist for the Republicans. I put his comment in context with Paul Weyrich, the late founder of the Heritage Foundation who was writing for the Post, and Richard Spencer, an American Nazi.

Joe Biden, Wednesday

“Under my predecessor, the great MAGA king, the deficit increased every single year he was president.”

Benny Johnson, Wednesday, on “great MAGA king”

Paul Weyrich, 1987, in the Post

“Many conservatives are monarchists at heart.”

Richard Spencer, 2016

“Hail Trump! Hail our people! Hail victory!”

“Why are you such a hater?”



Hakeem Jeffries sits on the House Judiciary Committee. The panel passed last night a bill requiring a code of ethics for the judiciary, particularly the Supreme Court. (It has none.) The bill expands the law overseeing recusals. All of this was with Clarence Thomas in mind.

The Supreme Court justice’s wife, Ginni Thomas, was apparently thick as thieves with former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows. They exchanged several text messages while the J6 insurrection raged on. The takeaway is she appeared to favor overthrowing the republic.

Clarence Thomas recently complained about demonstrators protesting outside the homes of Supreme Court justices in opposition to their imminent overturning of Roe. He said the protests were a form of bullying. He added that “we are becoming addicted to wanting particular outcomes, not living with the outcomes we don’t like.”

The congressman from New York had a few words.

“I've got some advice for Justice Thomas.



Start in your own home. Have a conversation with Ginni Thomas.

She refused to accept the legitimacy of the 2020 presidential election.

Why? Because he didn't like the outcome.

Instead, she tried to steal the election, overthrow the United States government and install a tyrant.

That's bullying.

That’s being unwilling to accept an outcome because you don't like the results because the former twice-impeached so-called president of the United States of America lost legitimately to Joe Biden.

How did she respond?

She said the Bidens should face a military tribunal and Guantanamo Bay on trumped-up charges of sedition.

You've got to be kidding me.

And lastly, let me ask this question of brother Thomas.

Why are you such a hater?

Hate on civil rights.

Hate on women's rights.

Hate on reproductive rights.

Hate on voting rights.

Hate on marital rights?

Hate on equal protection under the law.

Hate on liberty and justice for all.

Fate on free and fair elections?

Why are you such a hater?

And you think you can get away with it, escape public scrutiny because you think that shamelessness is your superpower …

The truth is your kryptonite.

Put in the corner

Dick Durbin is normally pretty boring. Scratch that. He’s always pretty boring. That’s part of his appeal, I think. He might take liberal positions on things, but he does so in ways that can’t possibly arouse a reaction.

During the Senate vote yesterday to codify Roe (which failed 49-51), Durbin took to the floor to challenge the Republicans. If you want to say protesting justices outside their homes is bad, you have to also say that the sacking and looting (my words) of the US Capitol was bad.

They won’t do that.

Durbin knows it.

He’s putting the Republicans in the corner where they belong.

Let's make it clear, unequivocally clear, in a bipartisan fashion, that violence is never acceptable.



Violence is never acceptable against Supreme Court justices, their families, their staff or anyone associated with that branch of government.

Nor was violence acceptable on January 6, 2021, in this chamber when the insurrectionist mob leaving a Trump rally came here and tried to stop the business of the United States Senate and the House of Representatives.

We left as fast as we could move out the back door to try to escape them. That was violence that led to five deaths and the assault on 150 members of law enforcement.

That violence is unacceptable as well.

I hope my friends on the other side of the aisle, who vetoed an effort for a bipartisan commission to investigate the violence of January 6, will step up now and say they were wrong.

Violence against the Supreme Court Justice, violence against members of the House, members of the Senate – none of those are acceptable.

The Pete principle



When US Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg was running in the Democracy primary, he was asked where he stood on third-trimester abortions. That’s a tricky question, but then-Mayor Pete handled it so well that other Democrats should copy-cat his response.

And finally …

When they say that "49 Democrats voted for abortion up to and including the point of birth," they do not mean what they say.

They want you to believe they mean what they say.

What they mean, but do not say, is that “the point of birth” is the same thing as “the point of viability.” That is, the point at which the baby can survive outside its mother, which is generally about 24 months into a pregnancy, is the same thing as birth after nine months.

Let’s be clear.

No parent on this planet sees them as the same thing.

No parent thinks the point of viability is the same thing as the due date.

In other words, they are lying to you.

My hope is now you know they are lying.



