Trump baffled Kellyanne Conway with an offer after losing the 2020 election
Donald Trump and Kellyanne Conway (L) in May 2018 (Photo via AFP)

According to Kellyanne Conway's new book, "Here's the Deal: A Memoir," the former Donald Trump adviser reveals he former boss offered to give her a blanket pardon after he lost the 2020 presidential election.

The Washington Post obtained a copy of the book that will be released this week, and reports that Conway had little criticism of the man who elevated her political profile when he tabbed her to assist in his surprising -- and successful -- presidential run in 2016.

She did use her memoir to take jabs at Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner, essentially calling him a know-it-all for whom, "no matter how disastrous a personnel change or legislative attempt may be, he was unlikely to be held accountable for it.”

Regarding Kushner, she wrote, "There was no subject he considered beyond his expertise. Criminal justice reform. Middle East peace. The southern and northern borders. Veterans and opioids. Big Tech and small business. If Martian attacks had come across the radar, he would have happily added them to his ever-bulging portfolio. He’d have made sure you knew he’d exiled the Martians to Uranus and insisted he did not care who got credit for it. He misread the Constitution in one crucial respect, thinking that all power not given to the federal government was reserved to him.”

As for some of her last dealing with Trump as he was on the verge of becoming a former president, she first noted, "Trump was more shocked to lose in 2020, I think, than he was to win in 2016,” before revealing he made her a baffling offer during his last f days in the Oval Office.

According to the Post's Ashley Parker, "In the waning days of his presidency, Conway also writes that, during a discussion with Trump on pardons and clemency, he turned to her and asked, 'Do you want one?'"

“Do you know something I don’t?” Conway reportedly asked, “Why would I need a pardon?” to which Trump replied, “Because they go after everyone, honey. It doesn’t matter."

“I politely declined,” she wrote.

