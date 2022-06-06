Brian Kemp allies begging 'very annoyed' Trump not to sabotage reelection bid

According to a report from CNN's Gabby Orr, Georgia Republicans are pleading with Donald Trump's inner circle to get him to let go of his hatred of Gov. Brian Kemp (R-GA) and stop meddling in the state over fears he will hurt their chances in the November midterms.
On Sunday, Orr reported that "the informal effort -- which has not involved any direct contact between Trump and Kemp and is unlikely to result in a fixed agreement, according to two people familiar -- comes as the Republican governor prepares for the general election against Democrat Stacey Abrams, a progressive star who Trump once claimed 'might very well be better" than Kemp as a state executive.
Appearing on CNN's "New Day" on Monday morning, Orr told host Brianna Keilar that the former president is still "very annoyed" with Kemp for not helping him steal Georgia's 16 Electoral College votes in the 2020 presidential election.
"Allies of Brian Kemp are aware of how tricky things can become if Donald Trump keeps attacking him while he's fighting for reelection," Orr explained. "There has been some back-channeling over the last week since the primary between Kemp allies who have reached out to Trump advisers trying to determine if there is a world in which he could go easy on Brian Kemp."
READ MORE: Trump under the gun to announce his 2024 presidential run -- here's why
"Two things have become clear out of those conversations: number one, Donald Trump is still very annoyed with Brian Kemp and there is virtually no world in which he endorses the incumbent Republican between now and November," she continued. "But number two, they do think that he can be receptive to some arguments in terms of taking it easy on Kemp."
"You might be thinking surely this is a pipe dream, Donald Trump has been attacking Brian Kemp for the past year and a half, why would he stop now?" she elaborated. "I think the biggest answer is that it is 2024, and Donald Trump is looking at running again for president. Georgia is a state that he lost in 2020 and he does not want to have enemies in that state if he does decide to run, and a sure-fire way to develop enemies in Georgia is to run against the incumbent Republican fighting for reelection."
Watch below or at this link.
CNN 06 06 2022 06 28 27 youtu.be