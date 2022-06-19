Treason: Legal expert lays out 5 factors that would nail Trump
During an appearance on MSNBC on Sunday morning with host Katie Phang, former federal prosecutor Glenn Kirschner explained that there is more than enough evidence for the Department of Justice to charge Donald Trump with treason.

Going well beyond calls for the former president to be charged with criminal conspiracy as many legal experts have called for, Kirschner said there is ample evidence that Trump "declared war" on the U.S.

"You said he's guilty. Donald Trump is guilty of treason. Some people have said maybe that's a little too far to, Glenn. Tell us why it's not," host Phang prompted.

"I don't think it's hyperbole and here's why, Katie," he replied. "Five quick data points that I think demonstrate Donald Trump levied war against the United States, that's the very definition of treason; whoever owing allegiance to the United States, levies war against them, the United States, is guilty of treason."

"He recruited the Proud Boys and others, 'stand back and stand by, await before their orders.' He set the date for the Capitol attack, 'come to DC January 6th, will be wild.' He deployed them, and he gave the order: 'go to the Capitol, fight like hell or you won't have a country anymore,' go stop the certification."

"He used the word 'steal', which is helpful because it helps expose his corrupt intent," he added. "He then sat in the White House dining room for three hours, watching the attack with people streaming in begging him to call off his attack dogs and he wouldn't. And we know they asked him to send reinforcements to the Capitol to defend the people who were under attack and he refused."

"Mike Pence finally had to give the order to send reinforcements, an order he made that he didn't have the authority to give," he elaborated. "And now we know Donald Trump also sided with the supporters, saying maybe mike pence should be hanged."

"Katie, if what I just described is not levying war against the United States, against the democratic process, then what is?"

