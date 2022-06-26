'Trump could be screwed' by Jan. 6 hearings revelations: former GOP lawmaker
Donald Trump (Photo via Saul Loeb for AFP)

During an appearance on MSNBC's "The Katie Phang Show," former Rep. Joe Walsh (R-IL) suggested that the televised Jan 6th hearings are having a devastating impact on Donald Trump's political future.

Speaking with host Phang, the former lawmaker -- who has become a major and vocal critic of the former president -- cut right to the chase by stating Trump is "screwed."

"Will Trump be screwed by the very thing he has always been obsessed with: TV ratings and millions of eyes watching what is going on on TV?" host Phang prompted.

"Katie, I do," he replied. "And that's Trump could be screwed. I do not think the Republican Party will be scared, not this November, from these hearings."

"Look, I still hear from hundreds of Trump supporters and Republican voters every day and, Katie, they are extra pissed-off and angry about what they are hearing about at these hearings. I don't know that they are watching the hearings, but even then, they are hearing about the damaging information, about what Trump did."

"So if they are impacted, I mean, the hard-core Trump base is impacted, about what is being learned at these hearings, I think that is going to hurt Trump in 2024. I do not think it's going to be an issue of Democrat versus Republican in '22," he added.

Watch below or at this link.

MSNBC 06 26 2022 07 20 11 youtu.be

2020 Election SmartNews Jan. 6 Hearings Video