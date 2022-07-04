Trump warned by CNN legal analyst 'there's more than one Cassidy Hutchinson'
Donald Trump, Cassidy Hutchinson (Photos by AFP)

Reacting to a claim made by Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) that more White House insiders are coming forward after Cassidy Hutchinson delivered damning testimony about Donald Trump's behind-the-scenes actions on Jan 6th, CNN legal analyst Elie Honig stated there are more like her to come.

Appearing on July 4th with "New Day' hosts Brianna Keilar and Boris Sanchez the day after Kinzinger spoke on "State of the Union," the former prosecutor was asked about what Trump can now expect.

"It's interesting that we're hearing from Adam Kinzinger on the committee that other witnesses are coming forward after that testimony of Cassidy Hutchinson," host Keillar prompted. "She had actually come forward when she felt that she had more to share than she had shared with the committee. It appears other people may be doing that as well."

"I think that's the way things normally play out," the former prosecutor stated. "There's more than one Cassidy Hutchinson who worked in the White House, there has to be, right?"

"There's dozens and dozens of staffers, maybe not all of whom had the kind of access that she had, but there have to be other people who saw what was happening and who maybe seeing Cassidy Hutchinson inspired them because i think it's quite clear that what she did was the right thing to do and took some courage" he added.

