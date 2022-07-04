Trump makes jokes about 'inciting an insurrection' after urging supporters to 'Fight On!'
Donald Trump (Photo via AFP)

Hours after lashing out at Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) the day after she said on national TV that he could be facing multiple criminal charges related to the Capitol riot on Jan. 6th, Donald Trump was back on his Truth Social account and making jokes about starting another insurrection.

On Independence Day.

Moving on from his earlier social media post where he raged, “Warmongering and despicable human being Liz Cheney, who is hated by the great people of Wyoming (down 35!), keeps saying, over and over again, that HER Fake Unselect Committee may recommend CRIMINAL CHARGES against a President of the United States who got more votes than any sitting President in history,” the former president complained he and his supporters are not being treated fairly.

"We don’t have a fair system of 'Justice' in this Country anymore. The way they are treating me & my supporters, compared to what happens to those 'on the other side,' is like day & night," he wrote.

He then added, "It has been this way for a long time, but never like it is today! All semblance of a 'FAIR & BALANCED' Media to look over, study, and report on what is going on in our Country is GONE! Fight on, America, Fight On! (Oh, I’m sorry. By using the word FIGHT, they will say I am inciting an Insurrection. Apologies!)."

You can see his Truth Social post here.

