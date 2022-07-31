Fox News' treatment of Trump is 'the biggest burn' that can be inflicted on him: reporter
Donald YTrump (Photo by Mandel Ngan for AFP)

Reacting to reports of a schism between Donald Trump and media mogul Rupert Murdoch, reporter Tara Palmieri told CNN host Brian Stelter on Sunday that the former president is feeling "bruised" that he doesn't get praise on Fox News anymore -- if he gets mentioned at all.

With the Washington Post reporting that the House Jan. 6 hearings have put a damper on Murdoch's enthusiasm for Trump running for office again, Palmieri and GOP strategist Liz Mair had differing opinions on why Trump is on the outs with Fox.

"Donald Trump isn't as entertaining as he was in 2015 or 2016, " Mair suggested. "In 2015 and 2016 and beyond that, whether you loved him or hated him, I was definitely on the hate side, he was like the car crash on the side of the road you couldn't take your eyes off. That's not the case anymore. He's not very interesting to anybody, whether you're talking about progressives, conservatives, libertarians."

"People like [Florida Republican] Ron Desantis are more interesting, that's a judgment call. I think Fox naturally is going to make it," she added.

"I would disagree," Palmieri. "I think the Donald Trump show is still a car crash, just a very expensive one to follow like Fox News learned with that Dominion suit."

"At the end of the day they don't need to cover Trump anymore," she continued. "That's so bruising for him. Trump is okay with the critical coverage, but to be ignored is the biggest burn you can do to Donald Trump."

"I don't think the show has changed, it's the same show, it's just they're not watching it anymore," she added. "Then you just have Breitbart and the marginal outlets watching, but not the older voters you need."

