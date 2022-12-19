Trump allies remain worried he will torch his legacy if he can't 'move on' from 2020 loss: CNN's Kaitlan Collins
On CNN Monday, reporter Kaitlan Collins outlined how former President Donald Trump's associates are worried he is killing his legacy — and any chance of winning another term as president — with his ongoing obsession over his 2020 election loss.

This comes as the House Select Committee on January 6 votes to refer Trump to the Justice Department for criminal charges connected to his involvement in 2020 plots to stop the election from being certified.

"You have been working your sources in Trumpworld from when you were a White House correspondent during the Trump years," said anchor Jake Tapper. "What are they telling you?"

"What stood out to me is what we heard from Hope Hicks, one of Trump's closest advisers saying that she had been concerned about, two years ago, that if he did not move on from his false claims about the 2020 election, that it was going to damage his legacy, and Jake, it's notable that two years later, those are still concerns that are present in Trump's inner circle of advisers."

"In recent days, he has been advised by others that he has to move on from 2020, and his presidential run cannot be successful if it's centered around his election grievances and they have been urging him to adopt a new message if he wants to be successful in the Republican primary that we are approaching and seeing others getting into the field in the next several months or so," said Collins.

"But I don't think that warning is being heeded based on what I have heard from these people," Collins continued. "Instead, he says he doesn't believe anyone should challenge him in the Republican primary. Essentially that he should be the only Republican to run and be the only nominee for president. There are real concerns inside his inner circle that if he does not change his message and change it soon, he is not going to be successful in this third presidential run, Jake."

