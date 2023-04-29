Trump's embrace of Jan. 6 rioters could be 'very damaging' evidence against him: ex-prosecutor

Former president Donald Trump's decision to continue supporting convicted rioters is putting himself at additional risk of criminal liability for his actions surrounding the Jan. 6, 2021, attempted insurrection, according to a former U.S. attorney.

In addition to facing 34 felony charges in connection with his alleged hush money scheme leading up to the 2016 election, Trump is facing investigations elsewhere that might lead to more criminal charges. One of those investigations is into Trump's actions surrounding the actions of Jan. 6, when rioters stormed the Capitol building.

Trump is giving prosecutors more evidence against him in that case by continuing to heap praise upon rioters who have been convicted of crimes, according to Barbara McQuade, a former U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Michigan. Most recently, Trump reportedly met with convicted January 6 Capitol rioter Micki Larson-Olson in New Hampshire, praising her and giving her a hug before signing her backpack.

McQuade, speaking on MSNBC on Friday night, said situations like that could be "very damaging as evidence against" Trump, should there be a trial on his conduct.

"It's the reason that prosecutors pay very close attention to everything people say, and it's the reason defense attorneys tell their clients to keep their mouths shut," McQuade said to host Ali Velshi. "But when your client is Donald Trump, it seems that he is physically incapable of that."

The MSNBC discussion was also picked up by Newsweek.

You can watch the video below or at the link: