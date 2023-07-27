'Unusual': Ex-Jan. 6 investigator says Trump's main argument already dead in election case

Don Trump Jr, Donald Trump (Photo by Mandel Ngan for AFP)
A former U.S. attorney said on Thursday that an “unusual” aspect of a potential indictment against Donald Trump over efforts to overturn the 2020 election will make Jack Smith’s case tough to defend against.
Timothy Heaphy, who served as the lead investigator for the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, said during an appearance on MSNBC’s “Deadline White House with Nicole Wallace” that the testimony of witnesses from Trump’s inner circle will likely undercut the former president’s argument that the case against him is based on political bias.
“Again, the bias arguments that you will hear from the (former) president himself and his attorneys are going to be very hard to sustain when you look at the loyalty with which those witnesses, his White House counsel, his own family his campaign staff,” Heaphy said.
“These were people that worked very hard for him, yet they will be the star witnesses in a criminal trial. That is unusual, most of the time there is some arguable bias and there's some fodder for defense lawyers to work with when they're cross-examining witnesses. I don't really see that here, and that really is what strengthens Jack Smith's hand here.”
