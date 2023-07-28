Former Watergate prosecutor likens latest allegations against Trump to Nixon

A former Watergate prosecutor on Thursday likened the latest allegations against Donald Trump to what she witnessed investigating Richard Nixon more than a half century ago.

Assistant Watergate prosecutor Jill Wine-Banks during an appearance on MSNBC’s “The ReidOut with Joy Reid” called the latest allegations against Trump in the classified documents a “blockbuster” and suggested once the public learns more about the former president’s alleged misdeeds, even many of his most staunch MAGA supporters could turn on him.

Reid asked Wine-Banks to comment on special counsel Jack Smith bringing additional charges against Trump in the Mar-a-Lago case that allege the former president ordered two staffers to delete security footage at the Florida resort in an effort to conceal classified documents.

“It reminded me first of all how powerful the original indictment was, and this added information, it is absolutely a blockbuster,” Wine-Banks said.

“It is amazing, not only in terms of the crimes committed, but in terms of the authoritarian tactics that Donald Trump used in this connection of the obstruction of justice, of course now reminds me of what happened in Watergate. The obstruction, the concealment a cover up, it's all happening, and I have to think, and I am ever an optimist, could this be the straw that breaks the camel's back?"

She continued:

“Is this when the MAGA crowd finally goes, ‘oh my god, like Richard Nixon, he is a crook. He's terrible. He is really not helping us. He is acting in his own regards.’"

“And this you know, the flooding of the place where the storage was, happens right after all this, and is done by the person who is now also indicted. So it's really a great story. Well told, it will be very powerful in front of a jury. I hope we finally get cameras in a federal court, because that's something that everybody should see, especially the Trump supporters.”

Watch the video below or click here.