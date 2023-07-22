Jack Smith urged to 'detain Trump pending trial' after new threats of violence

During an appearance on Dean Obeidallah's SiriusXM show, a former federal prosecutor laid out a compelling case to take Donald Trump into custody and hold him until his case comes to trial.



According to legal expert Glenn Kirschner, there is a solid history of locking up defendants when they are considered a threat to the community, and that Trump's latest hints about fomenting violence constitute a reasonable reason for special counsel Jack Smith to take him out of public circulation



With the host asserting that Trump is becoming more dangerous and has "become a threat to the community," guest Kirschner claimed it would not be out of the ordinary for him to be detained.



"Donald Trump should be detained pending trial," the former prosecutor replied. "And I say that not from my own personal preference or animosity, I have for the man."



"I say it because the law provides that when there is clear and convincing evidence that a defendant pending trial presents a danger to the community he is supposed to be detained, or she is supposed to be detained pending trial, that's the law" he explained. "Everyone has ignored that when it comes to Donald Trump."



"And we do it at our peril. We as the system, as the institutions of the government," he continued. "What did we see Donald Trump do recently? He posted President Obama's address and one of his followers, a guy named Taylor Taranto read it, reposted it on his social media platform and then armed himself with two guns, 400 rounds of ammunition, a machete and then headed toward President Obama's home."



Watch below or at the link.

Glenn Kirschner on why Trump should be held without bail if charged with Jan 6 related crimes youtu.be