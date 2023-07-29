The fiery rhetoric that energizes Donald Trump's MAGA base may not serve the former president’s interests in a more important venue than a political rally, a former FBI official said Friday.

Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, during an appearance on CNN’s “The Source,” told host Kaitlan Collins that he believes Trump has gone too far in his war of words against prosecutors, suggesting that the former president’s bombast could come back to haunt him in a courtroom.

Trump earlier in the day posted on his Truth Social website called for the jailing of special counsel Jack Smith and other top law enforcement officials alleging without evidence that they have acted improperly in prosecuting him.

“They ought to throw Deranged Jack Smith and his Thug Prosecutors in jail, with Meritless Garland and Trump Hating Lisa Monaco. They have totally Weaponized the Department of Injustice. Whatever happened to the Crooked Joe Biden Boxes Case?” Trump wrote.

“Why was Hillary Clinton allowed to delete 33,000 emails, many of them Classified, AFTER getting a Subpoena from Congress? Why was Bill Clinton allowed to take tapes out of the W.H. in his socks? Why has no other President ever been charged? ELECTION FRAUD!”

Collins asked McCabe to comment on Trump’s call for jailing Smith.

“Jack Smith is literally prosecuting Trump right now, about to potentially bring another indictment, and he's saying that he belongs to be in jail?” Collins asked.

“Not going to help him with the judge in this case,” McCabe said.

“Federal judges don't take kindly to defendants lashing out at the prosecutor personally or at the attorney general. So he's once again, that may play well with his supporters and his base, it's not going to work for him in court.”

Watch the video below or click here.

