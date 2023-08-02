Trump's suspected sixth co-conspirator named by the New York Times

New clues have emerged that likely indicate the identity of the “mystery” co-conspirator 6 in the indictment against Donald Trump in the election interference case, The New York Times reports.

The report cites a review of the indictment and of messages from those on the former president’s team, which pointed Times reporters to a person they believe it it.

In particular, a December 2020 email from Trump adviser Boris Epshteyn to Rudy Giuliani is an indication Epshteyn is the co-conspirator whose identity was outstanding.

Previous reporting from multiple outlets identifies the others as Giuliani, (co-conspirator 1), Trump lawyer John Eastman (co-conspirator 2), Trump lawyer Sidney Powell (co-conspirator 3), former Justice Department official Jeffrey Clark (co-conspirator 4) and Trump lawyer Kenneth Chesebro (co-conspirator 5).

Maggie Haberman, Jonathan Swan and Luke Broadwater wrote for The Times that, “The email, sent on Dec. 7, 2020, and reviewed by The New York Times, was from Mr. Epshteyn to Mr. Giuliani and Mr. Giuliani’s son, Andrew, and had the subject line, ‘Attorneys for Electors Memo.’ It says, ‘Dear Mayor, As discussed, below are the attorneys I would recommend for the memo on choosing electors,’ and it goes on to identify lawyers in seven states.”

The report notes that the email “matches a description in the indictment of an interaction between co-conspirator 6 and Mr. Giuliani, whose lawyer has confirmed that he is co-conspirator 1.”

Paragraph 57 of the indictment indicates that Giuliani (co-conspirator 1) “spoke with co-conspirator 6 regarding attorneys who could assist in the fraudulent elector effort in the targeted states” and received an email from co-conspirator 6 “identifying attorneys in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, New Mexico, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.”

