Former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen outlines evidence that Jared Kushner flipped

You can find out a lot about an indictment by looking into names that aren't present within it, according to Donald Trump's former lawyer and "fixer" Michael Cohen.

Cohen appeared on CNN Wednesday night and was asked about the six unindicted co-conspirators who are mentioned but not named in the federal indictment in which Trump has been charged for his role in trying to undermine the 2020 election. Cohen said those six individuals "are in the honeymoon stage" where they believe maybe they won't be indicted.

"That is a foolish way to think. The government, especially Jack Smith, is not allowing anybody to escape," he said. He added that he's a firm believer that "Rudy Giuliani has already spoken."

"Rudy has no interest in spending his remaining days on this planet behind bars for Donald trump," Cohen said, also noting that it's important to look who is missing from the indictment.

"In fact, I think the more important thing in this indictment to look at, are not who the six co-conspirators are, but rather who is missing from this indictment. For example, you don't see any mention of Mark Meadows," he said before mentioning the former president's son-in-law. "You see nothing of Jared Kushner. Jared Kushner was the secretary of everything. How is it possible that he is not listed here? He was there, on Donald's lap, the entire time, from the day Donald entered the white house to the day that he left."

Asked how he explains that, Cohen said, "I believe he is probably a cooperating witness."

